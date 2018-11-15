BIA imposes sanctions on tribes for audit problems

RIVERTON – The joint programs run by the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone will now be funded through advance monthly installments, a punishment imposed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the tribes’ failure to submit audit reports for the previous three fiscal years.

“Moreover, the bureau reserves the right to impose additional sanctions, including withholding funds, if audits are not submitted in a timely manner,” the BIA said in a Oct. 29 letter.

Council members told The Ranger the imposition of sanctions comes as no surprise.

“We have worked toward making sure that these sanctions don’t affect our day-to-day operations and ability to serve our tribal members,” the Wind River Intertribal Council said in a prepared statement. “All of our current shared programs are receiving their funds and are able to operate under no restrictions.”

Typically, federal funding for a tribe’s “self-determination programs” is provided as a lump sum at the beginning of a contract’s term or in quarterly installments.

Leslie Gourneau, awarding official for the BIA’s Billings office, told the tribes that standard payments will resume once the tribes submit audit reports for fiscal years 2015-2017 as required by federal law.

Those years include the period of strained relations between the tribes.

After the tribes worked jointly as the Joint Business Council for almost a century, the Northern Arapaho Business Council opted to pull out of the JBC in 2014.

After major leadership changes on both business councils in 2016, the tribes renewed their joint collaborations in 2017 under a new name: the Wind River Inter-tribal Council.

Council members said a new financial policy and a new accounting system should help manage an “holes in the system.”

By Daniel Bendtsen

Riverton Ranger Via Wyoming News Exchange