Are you this kind of Republican?

Re: Speaker for county GOP

The Sheridan County GOP is welcoming a conspiracy mongering, hate spewing liar to our city. Wayne Allyn Root will be the speaker this Friday in Sheridan. WAR, as he’s known to the frothing masses that try to represent themselves as the Republican base these days, is the perfect embodiment of all that’s wrong with the current GOP.

Root encourages Muslim hatred and paranoia with fact-free claims that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting was an Islamic State operation (it wasn’t), and doubles down with childish insults when challenged with the facts. Sound familiar? Root also spreads completely debunked lies about the death of Seth Rich, the DNC staffer that was murdered in Washington, D.C., in 2016. Rich’s parents, taken advantage of by political blood-suckers like Root, have gone so far as to sue to stop the politically motivated lies spread about their dead son. Imagine how it feels to be fighting off vultures circling your child after his tragic death. Wayne Allyn Root is one of those vultures. This is only a taste of his insanity. And your Sheridan County GOP wants to give him a platform.

It’s time for this madness to stop. It’s time for the party of Reagan to take back the reins of this runaway stagecoach. There have been calls for civility after government officials were confronted in public places. Civility is a two-way street. I strongly believe in the goodness of the people of Sheridan County. I interact with people who have very different political beliefs than mine every single day. I know their minds, and they know mine, and we still get along just fine. This is a call to good people like that. Take your party back. Don’t allow a few fringe folks who claim to speak for you to bring extremists like Root as a representation of who you are. I know better. You don’t believe in his brand of paranoid hatred.

Bryan Miller is the Sheridan County GOP chairman. He can be reached at chairman@sheridancountygop.com. Let him know that you want your party back. Let him know that extremists do not represent you. Don’t stand for it.

David Myers

Sheridan

Disappointing, unfair cartoon

Re: Nov. 10 edition, The Press

I read about the city council’s omission of a residential fire sprinkler requirement (The Press, Nov. 6) as a generally disinterested (but not uninterested) and uninformed outsider, but thanks to Michael Illiano’s excellent reporting, gained a working knowledge of the issue. The claim of J.D. Gamble of Life Safety Solutions (LSS) that the city should adopt the requirement because it will result in safer houses that are “cheaper to build for the developer (and) cheaper to build for the home builder,” was hard to accept, however. Safer — sure, but the idea this addition to a house would make it cheaper to build is counterintuitive, to say the least, and warrants some explaining. The only explanation cited by the article was Gamble’s claim that insurance premiums would be lower for houses with the systems.

I believe city staff and council were correct in not adopting the requirement until more evidence is given that it will be in the best interests of the people of Sheridan to do so. With healthy skepticism, one might ask to see examples of developers and homebuilders who concur that these systems do make houses cheaper to build, and insurance providers who readily lower rates for homes with the systems. One might also ask, if the safer houses are also so economically advantageous, why are they not wildly popular? Why are they not selling on their own merits, rather than relying on a code mandate? The city was more than fair, I believe, in committing to looking at the issue further and working with other Wyoming communities in figuring out how to incorporate this safer type of housing.

The full page ad paid for by LSS in the Nov. 10 edition of The Press struck me as an ugly and unwarranted attack on the city council and, more unfortunately, the public servants named in the cartoon. It really adds nothing of value to the discussion — just repeats the claim about safer and less expensive housing, dubious as the latter half may be, while insulting those it depicts.

The Press has a policy, with which I agree, not to print letters to the editor that they deem “libelous, obscene, or in bad taste.” (Glance to the bottom of this page to see it for yourself.) If the thousand words that this picture is worth were submitted as a letter to the editor, I know I would deem it to at least be in bad taste, if not libelous (what exactly were the “false claims” that it alleges the city put out?). Does The Press not have the same standards for paid ads? I’m disappointed in The Press for deciding to run this ad.

Pete Rakowski

Sheridan