Local briefs

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 5:43 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 7:36 a.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block Bellevue Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Flag assist, 200 block South Main Street, 1:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Smith Street, 1:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 800 block Avoca Court, 12:34 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Emerson Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Bellevue Avenue, 12:24 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Airport Road, 1:05 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Smith Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 2:53 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Carlin Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 13th Street, 10:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 9.2, 12:47 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Welton Lane, 7:42 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Manawa Street, Arvada, 11:48 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Lane and Highway 87, 6:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, Red Poll Lane, Story, 8:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kyle William Wood, 25, Sheridan, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kelsey Lee Morley, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2