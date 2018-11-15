FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local briefs

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Local briefs

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 5:43 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 7:36 a.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block Bellevue Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Flag assist, 200 block South Main Street, 1:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Smith Street, 1:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 800 block Avoca Court, 12:34 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Emerson Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Bellevue Avenue, 12:24 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Airport Road, 1:05 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Smith Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 2:53 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Carlin Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 13th Street, 10:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 9.2, 12:47 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Welton Lane, 7:42 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Manawa Street, Arvada, 11:48 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Lane and Highway 87, 6:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, Red Poll Lane, Story, 8:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kyle William Wood, 25, Sheridan, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kelsey Lee Morley, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

By |Nov. 15, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.