Local briefs

GOP to host evening with WAR

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Republican Party will present “An Evening with WAR” on Friday beginning at 5 p.m.

The event will feature Wayne Allen Root, a former libertarian vice presidential nominee who has been described as a defender of Reagan conservatism, economic freedom and capitalism.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person for the dinner or $125 per person for the dinner and reception.

The event will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

For more information, contact Jacque Harrod at (307) 673-0730.

Church to host family movie night

SHERIDAN — First Baptist Church will host a free family-friendly movie night Friday.

Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m. A healthy snack buffet and door prizes will be available for children.

The church is located at 3179 Big Horn Ave.

BH Woman’s Club to gather

BIG HORN — Big Horn Woman’s Club will meet Friday at 1:30 p.m. The group will learn about the history of the Gallatin Ranch and Bea Beuf from Helen Laumann.

The meeting is free and open to all women.

For more information, call Peg Cullen at (307) 689-9345. The clubhouse is located in Big Horn at 314 S. Second St.

Authors to present on ‘Wild Migrations’

SHERIDAN — The authors of “Wild Migrations: Atlas of Wyoming’s Ungulates” will participate in an evening of migration stories, science and conservation Friday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation from the authors and will be followed at 7 p.m. by a reception and book signing. A limited number of books will be available for purchase at the event, so organizers recommend purchasing your copy in advance at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery. Light refreshments will be provided at the event. This book is aimed at a popular audience and reflects six years of research and writing, built on a century of Wyoming Game and Fish Department migration research.

The event, which will take place at the Whitney Center for the Arts atrium on the Sheridan College campus, is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming, with Sheridan Stationery and Sheridan College as presentation sponsors.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.