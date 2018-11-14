Dayton planning committee reviews subdivisions

DAYTON — Citizens filled half of the large meeting room at the Dayton Town Hall Tuesday night for a meeting of the planning committee, which discussed and later approved plans for two subdivisions.

Bernard Investment Group LLC, which is operated under Chris Bernard of Ace Builders, asked to annex and approve a preliminary plat for a subdivision called Brookfield Acres at 350 E. Fourth Ave. in Dayton. Two committee members noted safety issues with the design of the subdivision and at least one citizen spoke up with similar concerns.

Randy Hoiten and Bret Barney, members of the planning committee, both questioned Bernard regarding limited access, specifically for emergency response vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances. An easement from 1996 establishes public access and utility on the portion of the lane in question. A town ordinance requires a 60-foot road or street before approving a plat unless it is a pre-existing establishment

“It is accessible to the public,” town attorney Brendon Kerns said. “…As a general rule, yes, you have to have that 60-foot road or street, but if it’s already an existing public access, which this is, then it fits within the exemption.”

Bernard said he spoke with Dayton Fire Chief Rick Bilodeau and agreed that moving an existing fire hydrant between the projected lots two and three on the subdivision would keep the area in compliance with the ordinance requiring fire hydrants to be within 400 feet of a residence.

Dayton Town Council member Cliff Reed said the committee, despite the dislike of the layout, may “have to deal with it” because it was meeting the requirements necessary for the town. Barney said he did not like the design at all, and as a former emergency medical responder for the ambulance, worried that the space provided would make it difficult to provide emergency services conveniently. Bernard assured the committee that the plats the company had planned to develop would be the same thing that has already been done with the completed lot currently in place. The homes would have driveways coming off of the main street — East Fourth Street — but would not have roads extending off of Fourth Street, just driveways. Bernard also anticipates paving at least 20 feet of the road to ensure safety, which was an additional concern of the planning committee members.

Bernard mentioned that the town of Dayton should have been maintaining the road in front of the proposed subdivision since the establishment of the easement but has failed to do so. A resident of the area clears the road and picks up garbage for the area, and Bernard suggested it remain that way, as the road is not conducive to snow plows or garbage trucks.

The committee voted to suggest approval to Dayton Town Council with a 4-2 vote, with Barney and Hoiten voting against the suggestion.

The other subdivision was approved unanimously and with little questioning by the committee. The preliminary plat is for a subdivision called Morning Wood Subdivision located on East Fourth Street next to Wood Rock Subdivision in Dayton. The developer is Duane C. Norwood.

With stipulations to complete Department of Environmental Quality water studies and address drainage issues in the area, the committee voted to suggest to council to accept the preliminary plat.

Dayton Town Council will review the planning committee’s suggestions at its next meeting, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Dayton Town Hall.