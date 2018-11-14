Mayor, Council quarrel over city handbook

SHERIDAN — Mayor Roger Miller and city council members clashed over the contents of a city handbook designed to clarify and define the duties and authorities of city officials during a study session Monday.

Council and the mayor have worked on the document for several months and were scheduled to approve it as part of the consent agenda during next week’s council meeting. However, Council President Richard Bridger said he recently became aware of edits Miller had made to the document that changed the definitions of mayoral authority that council had previously agreed upon.

“We’ve been through several drafts and iterations of this handbook to get to the point I thought we were at last week,” Bridger said. “However, when I was actually doing Public Pulse [Thurs. Nov. 8], I asked for the most recent version of the Mayor/Council Handbook and I noticed that a lot of edits had been made by the mayor and through a miscommunication, I was not aware of these.”

Bridger asked city staff to red line Miller’s edits and presented council with a draft highlighting those changes on Monday. All five members of council said they also were not aware of the changes Miller made until late last week and that the lack of transparency regarding the revisions was more concerning than the content of those revisions.

Miller insisted that he asked staff to forward an updated version of the handbook to council after he made changes to it nearly two weeks ago. The changes Miller made attributed more executive authority to the mayor, which he argued were granted by city laws and ordinances. Without those edits, Miller said the document was still unclear in several respects.

“What I’m asking council to do is step back, stop with the vitriol and the silliness that you guys are doing in reference to this handbook and actually take time to read it,” Miller said. “Take time to understand it and take time to understand that this is a governing document that should help us run and operate and work through all situations for our city.”

City clerk Cecilia Good included the mayor’s revisions in the handbook draft as part of the agenda for Monday’s study session, which was published on Friday, Nov. 9. Still, council members pointed out that the mayor’s changes were not highlighted in the version Good sent out, which gave the appearance that nothing had been changed since council last reviewed the document.

“We only got the changes by happenstance,” said Council Vice President Erin Hanke. “If (Bridger) had not been doing Public Pulse, in theory it sounds like this new version just would have been slipped in on the consent agenda, which is both shameful and I worry about the possible illegality of trying to slip a document purposefully past the council.”

Following the meeting, Miller said he believes council’s frustration Monday night was a sign of its unwillingness to discuss the extent of mayoral authority under city ordinances.

“This meeting was to talk about these types of issues,” Miller said. “They clearly do not want to talk about them still, and again, and that is why they threw, in my opinion, a temper tantrum.”

Bridger said, as did other members of council during the meeting, that council had worked with the mayor on the handbook for several months now and was upset that significant changes were made without council’s knowledge.

“The way that it was done was sort of underhanded and everybody agreed previously that we were fine with the document that was presented, and the mayor said he was fine with the document that was presented,” Bridger said.

During the meeting, Miller agreed he will put the version of the handbook the council agreed with before his revisions on the agenda. He said following the meeting, however, that he still considers that version incomplete and plans to vote against it.

