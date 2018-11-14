Speakers discuss barriers, solutions to statewide broadband

CHEYENNE — Government leaders are moving forward on the state’s lofty broadband initiative, hoping to provide internet access to all Wyoming residents by 2025.

Speakers outlined plans to expand the state’s resources, emphasizing why the enterprise is necessary during Tuesday’s day-long Broadband Summit, part of the Governor’s Business Forum in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Business Council approved a plan to enhance internet access in September, but the effort is still in its early phases. A broadband council was established during the state’s most recent legislative session, with Gov. Matt Mead approving $10 million for statewide improvement projects.

The goal is to meet Federal Communications Commission standards requiring access to download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 3 mbps. But residents of rural Wyoming have an average download speed of 17 mbps.

The Business Council recently launched an interactive map at Wyobbmap.org to establish a comprehensive, navigable database of Wyoming’s existing internet infrastructure, service providers and internet speeds.

The hope is this will help identify gaps in more rural areas of the state.

Eventually, they’ll begin collecting information on an individual basis, asking residents what services they’re provided and where.

Russell Elliot, the state’s newly hired broadband manager, knows the project is “audacious,” but said it’s already garnering national attention.

“I have had calls from other states asking me to give talks about it because we’re that far ahead,” Elliot said. “When I came to Wyoming, the thought was that we’re not very well connected, that we’re behind. But that’s not true. We just had to get all the information together and get everyone organized.”

Elliot said it’ll likely be hard to reach some rural Wyoming communities, though.

“The truth is there’s still going to be a lot of challenging areas, but we’re collaborating with those folks to find out how we can help,” he said. “It’s going to take more thought and different economic models to make that happen for every citizen of Wyoming.”

While entrepreneurs are expected to benefit greatly from the project, it’s of particular interest to health professionals in the state, especially as telehealth programs take off.

By Chrissy Suttles

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange