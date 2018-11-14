Wyoming briefs

Bail reduction denied for former candidate in child porn case

EVANSTON (WNE) — An Evanston man facing 15 felony charges related to child pornography was in court Friday before Circuit Court Judge Michael Greer. A former city council candidate, 33-year-old Maurizio Mariotti, represented by public defender Dean Stout, waived his right to the hearing minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

Instead, Stout argued for a bond reduction for Mariotti in hopes the defendant could afford to be released before trial. Greer had previously set bail at $100,000 cash only on Tuesday, Oct. 30, the same day Mariotti was arrested.

Stout said Mariotti was honorably discharged from the military, has lived in Evanston since 2005, and has been employed by the same company here for 13 years. Mariotti also owns a home in Evanston and has many ties to the community, Stout said. He also said the felonies for which his client is charged are not violent crimes.

Stout said a previous accusation that Mariotti had explosive devices at his home didn’t check out, though Uinta County Atorney Loretta Howieson said after the hearing that Mariotti had said on the record that he is a collector of explosives and ammunitions.

Judge Greer said he hadn’t considered those accusations when originally setting bail because they were “fuzzy,” and he didn’t consider them Friday.

Stout said Mariotti has fully complied with a protective order that’s been in place for some time, and all the guns have been removed from his client’s home. Stout asked Greer to lower Mariotti’s bond to $20,000, cash or surety.

Greer denied Stout’s request on behalf of his client to lower the bail, and left it at $100,000 cash only. Although a hearing date has not yet been set, Mariotti is expected to appear in district court within a couple of weeks.

Threats, weapons prompt school lockdown

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Sage Valley Junior High student brought two handguns and 36 rounds of ammunition to school Tuesday morning and threatened to shoot a specific student and specific staff members, prompting a 90-minute lockdown, said Gillette Police Chief Jim Hloucal.

The student, 14, is in custody at the Campbell County jail, Hloucal said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. There were no acts of violence committed and no one was hurt.

The student was carrying a 40-caliber handgun and had a 9mm handgun in his locker when another student heard him making threats at the beginning of the school day, Hloucal said. That other student told staff at about 8 a.m. Staff subsequently called police and contained the student.

“This is a classic case where someone had information that was concerning and did the right thing by reporting to law enforcement and staff right away,” Hloucal said.

Police and staff decided to lock down the school as a precautionary measure and to assist officers in conducting an investigation. During the lockdown, students sheltered in place in their classrooms and no one was allowed in the hallways, said Alex Ayers, superintendent of schools for the Campbell County School District.

Police are investigating the incident and will work with the Campbell County Attorney’s Office in the coming few days to determine charges for the student, Hloucal said.

Messages and notifications went out to parents at the start and end of the lockdown.

After the lockdown, parents were able to take their children home from school, if they wanted. Although there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hloucal said police would have additional officers at the schools on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

One killed in reservation crash

RIVERTON (WNE) — One man died Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Officials said Lonestar Addison, 40, died at the scene of the collision, which took place at about 6:20 p.m. Friday near milepost 105 on Wyoming Highway 137, also known as 17 Mile Road.

The crash site is about 7 miles west of the intersection with Wyoming 789 near the Riverton city limit.

A report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol indicates Addison was driving a westbound 1992 Chevrolet Blazer that crossed the center line and side-swiped an eastbound 2011 Dodge Ram.

The Dodge spun counter-clockwise and came to rest in the borrow ditch, the report states.

The occupant of that vehicle was not injured.

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet left the roadway to left, hit an embankment and went airborne, clearing the roadside fence, coming down to impact the ground with the driver’s side front bumper and flipping end over end.

During the rotation, Addison was totally ejected from the vehicle, officials said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol report states he was not wearing a seatbelt.

It also indicates speed and alcohol use are being investigated as factors of the crash, which took place in clear weather and on dry roads.

The WHP says speed and driver fatigue also may have been contributing factors.

Brucellosis detected in Teton cattle herd

JACKSON (WNE) — It has been a while, but a rare disease has returned to Teton County.

The Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory found that five cows in a Teton County herd are infected with brucellosis, a disease that can pass from wild ungulates to cattle, according to a press release from the Wyoming Livestock Board. The disease causes cattle, elk and bison to abort.

The affected cattle were detected in late October with a blood sample test after they showed signs of the disease, which include nervousness, fever, and swollen testicles or udders, as well as abortion.

“The cattle were bled on Oct. 27, and the report came out from the lab — I think we got it on the 30th or 31st,” Wyoming State Veterinarian Jim Logan said.

The cattle are still with their herd, pending more testing, Logan said.

The cattle have probably carried the disease since February or March, he said, and the risk of transmission this time of year is low. Given that brucellosis spreads between animals through the abortive and birthing processes, the calving season is usually the only time cattle are at risk of spreading the disease in the herd.

Brucellosis was last reported in Teton County in 2004, when herds owned by the Lockhart and Hardeman families were infected. A Sublette County herd contracted the illness in 2015, the first time in four years brucellosis was detected in livestock in Wyoming and the last case in the state before this October’s occurrence in Park County.

Though this is the second case of brucellosis confirmed in Wyoming this year, the Livestock Board reported that the two cases are separate incidents. The board also reported that no other herds are at risk from Teton County’s outbreak.

