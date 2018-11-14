FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block Ponderosa Drive, 4:54 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Street, 11:49 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, Big Goose Road, 9 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 12:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Carlin Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Fire alarm, Hill Pond Drive, 8:54 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 11:12 a.m.

• Warrant service, Heald Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Cat trap, Martin Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Bungalow Village Lane, 2:16 p.m.

• Civil standby, East Brundage Lane, 3:21 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 3:45 p.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Road, 4:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Gladstone Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Jackson Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 6:49 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Lewis Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Theft of services, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:46 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 1:34 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Kruse Creek Road, milepost 0.45, 1:59 a.m.

• Threat, Highway 335, 11:12 a.m.

• Theft cold, River Road, Dayton, 1:59 p.m.

• Death investigation, Spur Lane, Parkman, 3:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 7:11

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Adam E. Barber, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

