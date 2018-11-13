Plea deal set in sexual abuse case

CODY (WNE) — Thirty-seven-year old Cody resident Mathew Melnar entered an agreement Nov. 1 to plead guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and indecent taping of a minor, felony crimes that could land him 6-9 years behind bars.

Melnar was accused of sexually abusing a female minor a dozen times over a year-long period from 2016 to 2017, hiding a clandestine camera in a bathroom where the minor was changing.

The second degree sexual abuse of a minor charges Melnar pleaded guilty to carry 5-7 years in jail alone. If his plea agreement is accepted by district court judge Bill Simpson, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Under the arrangement Melnar made with the Park County attorney, 18 felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor and voyeurism will be dismissed with prejudice at the time of sentencing.

Each felony count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison with fines of up to $10,000. Melnar was scheduled to face trial for the 20 original felony charges March 4 in 5th Judicial District Court but for now the trial will be scrapped. No date has been set for Melnar’s final sentencing.

If Simpson rejects the agreement, Melnar may withdraw his plea, while the State retains the right to prosecute all original charges.

Cody police detective Justin Dollard described the amount of evidence against Melnar as “overwhelming” in the voyeurism case. He wrote the evidence file includes “150 printed pages of Google search history [and] on almost every page I located a search related to pornography sites.”

by the Wyoming News Exchange