30-year Navy veteran Neelley has lived in Wyoming since 1992

Charles Neelley didn’t plan to move to Wyoming, but once he fell in love with the setting, he couldn’t go back. Neelley, a retired four-star Navy admiral with 30 years of experience who served in Korea and Vietnam, has family history in North Carolina dating back to the 1700s but has resided near Story since 1992.

In his 89 years and counting, Neelley has led a globe-trotting life, one filled with excitement, adventure and heartbreak.

Neelley was born on Dec. 31, 1928. He grew up and lived near Greensboro, North Carolina, for the first 23 years of his life and moved all around the country and the world before settling in Wyoming.

While a student at Guilford College in Greensboro, Neelley joined the Navy Reserves so he could finish his education. Around the same time, Neelley was introduced by a mutual friend to his future wife, Catherine, a student at Greensboro College at the time.

Neelley remembered briefly meeting her years earlier at the jewelry shop at which he worked. According to Neelley, they clicked immediately.

“From that first date on, that’s the only person I dated,” Neelley said. “I feel so indebted to my wife.”

After graduating from Guilford in 1952 with a degree in economics, Neelley trained at a naval supply corps school in Rhode Island for six months. He was then stationed for about two years on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War.

After returning from Korea, the newlywed Neelley attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill while remaining in the Navy Reserves. He considered going to dental school but instead returned to active duty in the Navy. As a supply corps commander, Neelley was stationed in Panama for about three years and then spent three additional years aboard the Oriskany, this time in the Vietnam War.

Neeley didn’t do anything in particular for Veterans Day. Typically, he doesn’t discuss his military experiences often, something that still perplexes him.

“Why do people not talk about their combat time and all that?” Neelley said. “I don’t know why that happens.”

After serving overseas, Neelley worked as a Navy officer in Washington, D.C., St. Petersburg, Florida, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. As part of his job, Neelley often traveled to Iceland and Scandinavia to inspect Navy fuel supply areas.

Neelley enjoyed his job but didn’t like the time it took him away from his family.

“It was something that I was committed to do,” Neelley said. “It was just something like when I was in Korea and Vietnam. It was something that I did because that was what I was supposed to do, and I never gave the emotional interpretation of what I was doing the way I do in retrospect. I look back on it and think, ‘My gosh!’”

His time away from home perhaps carries more weight in hindsight due to a terrible loss. After 22 years together in marriage, Catherine died of breast of cancer in 1977. Neelley never remarried.

After his wife’s passing, Neelley raised three children with the help of family members. He retired from the Navy in 1982 and a few years later, when all his children had moved onto college and beyond, Neelley took many trips out West.

During one of those excursions, he stopped in the Sheridan area. Neelley liked the scenery and people so much that shortly after, he purchased 76 acres of land in Story. He now owns about 200 acres and previously took care of around 20 horses but has sold them in recent years due to his deteriorating health.

Beginning with open heart surgery in 2000, Neelley has had a variety of maladies. In 2004, he had part of his prostate removed. He also suffered a broken collarbone, managed a hernia after one surgery, dealt with a kidney stone and is currently battling macular degeneration.

Before those ailments, Neelley resembled a Renaissance Man. His paintings, sculptures and pottery decorate the house. In an office, Neelley has figurines from China and Japan, art from Hong Kong, butterflies from Taiwan, vases from Iceland and coffee pitchers from Saudi Arabia. Neelley also holds an MBA from George Washington University and is an avid reader who considers himself a student of history.

Moreover, Neelley enjoys physical challenges. He hunted as a younger man, evident by moose and bison mounts in his living room. Neelley also exercised six times per week and often rode horses and played tennis and golf.

“Tennis was like mental and physical therapy,” Neelley said. “It was just wonderful.”

Ken Harmon, Neelley’s friend and former tennis partner, said he admired Neelley’s military service and artistic abilities.

Despite the health setbacks, Neelley stays active by hiking in the mountains. Cindy Perciful has known Neelley for about 25 years and often accompanies Neelley on weekend walks. Perciful said Neelley possesses excellent patience.

Neelley said walking in the mountains near Story has kept him in shape, although he has encountered dangerous wildlife.

“It’s a wonderful walk up through here,” Neelley said. “I’ve always had moose, elk, deer, bears and mountain lions and I’ve lived with them all and never had a problem.”

Because of health problems, Neelley can’t travel to visit family often — two of his children live in Virginia and one lives in New York City, while a sister resides in Greensboro — but his children visit around Christmas and a few other times throughout the year.

Neelley’s life took him all around the globe, but he has called Wyoming home for the past 26 years.