Haswell, Siddle bring new perspectives to Sheridan County Commission

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will have two new county commissioners for the first time in 12 years starting in January.

The sitting commissioners have largely been unchallenged in their re-election efforts throughout the years, but after commissioners Bob Rolston and Steve Maier announced they would retire after their current terms, a number of candidates sought to fill the open seats. Eleven candidates filed for the county commission this year, which was the largest field in recent history.

Christi Haswell and Nick Siddle ultimately emerged from that and will join incumbent commissioner Terry Cram, who voters re-elected last week, and the two sitting commissioners on the county commission at the beginning of the new year.

That change will likely lead to a slight shift in the outlook of the governing body, and the new commissioners will have an opportunity to establish their priorities early on in their first term.

Throughout the election, county commissioner candidates agreed that the revision of the county’s comprehensive plan would be the top priority for the next commission, and Haswell and Siddle reiterated the importance of that project because of how many concerns it will address.

“I feel like such a broken record, but we’ve talked a lot about the comprehensive plan and that’s important because there are so many pieces involved in it potentially,” Haswell said.

Ultimately, the plan will serve as a guide for many of the decisions the county commissioners make in the coming years and its revision, therefore, is an opportunity for both the commissioners and county residents to highlight important issues and put policies in place that will assist the county in addressing those issues.

During the election, commissioners identified slightly different priorities for the plan, but Haswell and Siddle agreed that public input will play an important role in directing the revisions.

The county will select a committee from a pool of county residents who submitted applications and that committee will meet to review, listen to public comments and make its own revisions. The commissioners will then use the public input to guide their revision of the plan.

As the county continues to grow, especially with Weatherby relocating to the area and with the growth of existing companies like Vacutech, Kennon and EMIT, Haswell and Siddle both said finding ways to facilitate the construction of more affordable housing will be a priority for the county commissioners.

Considering the emphasis the city of Sheridan has also placed on that issue, the two new commissioners said they believe there will be opportunities to partner with the city on finding ways to provide incentives for the construction of more affordable housing or, at the very least, eliminate codes, fees or zoning regulations that could interfere with affordable housing projects.

“I see the county’s role in that as being zoning regulations, to make sure that we can make it possible for some affordable housing areas to be built,” Siddle said. “The other thing that I see about it is, helping maybe in some areas with the infrastructure — making sure about the roads and the water and the electricity.”

Haswell also noted collaboration between the city and the county could help both entities get a clear picture the local housing situation.

“That’s going to be the first place where we’ll be communicating and collaborating together, for sure,” Haswell said. “I’d like to hear more about the studies they’ve done; there’s a real opportunity for information sharing we can do there.”

Siddle has pointed out the Sheridan County’s budget is relatively small compared to the size of the county. The county can grow that budget, he said, through continued economic development, rather than raising or imposing new taxes.

Considering issues like affordable housing, however, Siddle said it would be important to manage that growth.

One of Haswell’s messages throughout the campaign for the open county commission seats was the importance of bringing new perspectives to the commission. Haswell will be the first woman to serve on the commission in more than a decade — Ky Dixon, who served between 2003 and 2006 — was the last female commissioner.

“I’ve been on boards previously — the chamber, for example, or the [Center for a Vital Community] board — and it’s really important to have diversity on those boards,” Haswell said. “Because everybody brings their own network of organizations and experiences and different ideas to the table…I think you’re more likely to think about all of your constituents if you have folks that kind of represent the range of people in your community.”

The importance of that diversity of perspective seems to have resonated with voters, as Haswell was the leading vote-getter among the four candidates for county commissioner.

The new commissioners are scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 2.