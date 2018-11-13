Business cybersecurity competition winners announces

LARAMIE — The winners of the 2018 Cybersecurity Competition for Small Business were announced Oct. 18 at the Wyoming Business Report’s Cybersecurity Symposium in Laramie. In first place was First Federal Bank and Trust from Sheridan and tied for second place was Language I/O from Cheyenne and Wind Hosting from Lander.

The competition was the brain child of CyberWyoming and came into being through a partnership with the Wyoming Business Report.

The participating companies were judged on four general categories: presentation, thoroughness, technical expertise and planning. The company reports submitted to the judges were anonymous and there was a strict separation of duties from CyberWyoming who ran the companies through the process and the judging committee.

First place, First Federal Bank and Trust was held to a higher standard because it had more resources than its competitors. However, its entry stood out for thoroughness, awareness of the complexity of cybersecurity issues, and its understanding that basic cybersecurity starts with well-trained employees at all levels. Also, notable was its aspiration to “move forward as a mentor for other businesses in the community” by creating a “cybersecurity committee or team” in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce to assist other businesses in Sheridan, according to the First Federal report for the judges.

“Cybersecurity is never a finished product, and we looked to the competition as a way that we could see how we measure up and how we might be able to improve our program,” said Tyler Neeriemer, IT Administrator at First Federal Bank & Trust, in a press release. “In going through the process, we did gain some additional ideas, so from that standpoint I view the whole process as worthwhile and a success. To actually win the competition is a testament to the people who started First Federal down the road to reach better cybersecurity and to our management and staff who continue to support, improve, and maintain the program.”