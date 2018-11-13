Local court briefs

Garriffa changes plea for delivery charge

SHERIDAN — Colleen Ann Garriffa changed her plea to guilty on count one of two initial charges of delivery of Oxycodone in 4th Judicial District Court Nov. 8.

The 40-year-old woman pleaded guilty to one count of delivery and, per a plea agreement, had the second count of delivery dismissed.

For her guilty plea, counsel agreed to suggest to the court a split sentence, with Garriffa serving 120 days in jail and three years of supervised probation rather than a four- to six-year prison sentence for the charge.

The maximum penalty for the charge is a $10,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.

Garriffa’s sentencing will be Jan. 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

King continues to trial for multiple charges

SHERIDAN — A young man pleaded not guilty to 12 charges in 4th Judicial District Court.

Damon T. King, 20, faces up to 62 years and six months imprisonment and up to $63,750 in fines for five counts of burglary, two counts of third degree arson, two counts of criminal entry, two counts of property destruction and one count of theft.

The case was bound over to district court to be seen by Judge John Fenn.

Court documents said law enforcement officers responded to a reported structure fire at 11:09 p.m. Oct. 6 on Gladstone Street.

Officers observed broken windows, a small fire contained to a small garage to the east of the residence, two trucks vandalized with a fluid mixture of antifreeze and transmission liquid and the same liquid poured onto the home.

Officers responded to a second home down the street where the homeowner made contact with King, who was holding a wrench of the homeowner’s. King left a backpack and bicycle at the first home, and officers identified and confirmed the crimes were committed by King from those left items.

The next day, officers received two additional reports regarding arson and burglarizing of vehicles and structures.

King admitted to officers that he was “pretty sauced” and provided a breath sample using a portable breath test that showed a 0.174 blood alcohol content.

One Sheridan County Circuit Court charge of measurable BAC in body of a person under the age of 21 was adjudicated guilty and not bound over to district court.

In King’s arraignment in district court Nov. 1, he pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts.

The judge set his trial as a No. 7 stacked on March 18, 2019, with a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Feb. 19, 2019.

Vogt continues to trial for aggravated assault

SHERIDAN — A man who pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon will face trial Dec. 10.

Court documents filed by the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Steven Vogt allegedly threatened a household member with a handgun June 26.

The victim said Vogt threatened to kill the victim and the victim’s dogs after an argument.

The victim said Vogt was also under the influence of alcohol at the time, and that Vogt threatened neighbors not to call the cops about the matter.

The 59-year-old man pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday. The court scheduled his pretrial conference for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 and a No. 6 stacked trial for Dec. 10.

In planning for number of jurors needed, counsel said due to the charge being a form of domestic violence, they both agreed upon an initial pool of 45 jurors rather than the normal 40.

The last jury trial regarding domestic violence resulted in several potential jurors being called back and questioned, and eventually dismissed because of their experience with domestic violence in some way.

The trial is stacked No. 1 and will begin Dec. 10. Counsel anticipates only needing two days for the trial.

Castellow faces court again for drug dealing

SHERIDAN — A young man faces court on two counts of possession with intent to deliver lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in Sheridan County Circuit Court. He also faces a bond revocation hearing in 4th Judicial District Court, as the man was on probation at the time of the most recent arrest.

According to court documents, on Oct. 5, 2017, Brody Castellow was found by law enforcement with 3.26 ounces of marijuana in his possession.

Castellow, now 18 years old, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and the court accepted a plea agreement, which dismissed the other two counts of possession of marijuana and entered a deferred prosecution if Castellow successfully completed probation. Misdemeanor drug counts were also included in the agreement.

At the time of his change of plea, Judge John Fenn told Castellow he was under the microscope and potentially receiving a “sweetheart deal” with a deferred prosecution.

In the most recent charges, SPD officers received information that Castellow had allegedly been dealing large quantities of LSD and marijuana in and around the Sheridan area for several months. Officers discovered Castellow used Snapchat to conduct transactions, so they assumed an identity on Snapchat to arrange a deal.

Castellow was arrested at the buy, where he was found with more than 200 doses of LSD concealed on his person and several containers of marijuana wax in his vehicle.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

During Castellow’s initial appearance Nov. 5 in circuit court, his counsel chose to waive the initial readings of the charges.

Further hearings have not been scheduled in circuit or district courts on the matter, and he is incarcerated at the Sheridan County Detention Center.