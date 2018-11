SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 1400 block Lewis Street, 7:07 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Piney Avenue, 7:24 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge, 8:04 a.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks and Centennial Lane, 8:31 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 Broadway Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Trauma, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 12 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block West Burkitt Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Brooks Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Long Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Cottonwood Road, 7 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Pioneer Road, 7:39 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Brianna N. Harnish, Sheridan; McCoy Scott Harnish, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Minor in possession, West 12th Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 4:17 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Gould Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 8:47 a.m.

• Open door, Gladstone Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:13 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:37 a.m.

• Damaged property, Warren Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 11 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:10 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Florence Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Loucks Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Missing person, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Fire – other, Washington Park, 5 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Colorado Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Animal dead, Fifth Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Willow Trail, 5:45 p.m.

• Disturb peace, North Main Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Alarm, East Ridge Road, 7:29 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Dana Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Works Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 10:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Heald Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Drug – other, Park Drive, 10:53 p.m. Saturday

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 a.m.

• Hit and run, Lewis Street, 3:33 a.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 6:41 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:21 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Stalking, Lewis Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Animal incident, First Avenue West, 10:31 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Alger Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Animal dead, Harrison Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Open door, Pheasant Place, 11:33 a.m.

• Barking dog, Lookout Point Drive, 12:06 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Bowman Avenue, 2:58 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Martin Avenue, 3:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Custer Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Drug activity, Strahan Parkway, 6:54 p.m.

• Message, East second Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Works Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Arlington Boulevard, 10:23 p.m.

• Suspicious person, College Meadows Drive, 10:43 p.m.

• Open door, Broadway Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Assist SO, Sheridan area, 11:04 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Broadway Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Brundage Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Animal dead, Pima Drive, 12:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dow Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 pm.

• Theft progress, Broadway Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Accident with injury, I-90 eastbound, 5:07 p.m.

• Drug – other, Highland Avenue, 5:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 7:32 p.m.

• Fireworks, West Loucks Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Heald Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Hit and run, Wyoming Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

Monday

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:31 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main street, 8:36 a.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 9:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Child abuse, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Thurmond Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.

• Criminal entry, South Thurmond Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 1:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 7:02 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Sugarland Drive, 7:17 p.m.

• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Harassment, Joe Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Park Drive, 9:26 p.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Dayton, 12:20 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Fraud, River Rock Road, 4:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road, 5:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 6:33 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

• Lost property, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 7:49 p.m.

Saturday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, mile marker 83, Dayton, 7:15 a.m.

• Threat, Brinton Road, 9:49 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Pass Creek Road, mile marker 8, Parkman, 2:35 p.m.

• Burglary, Lane Lane, 7:11 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 7:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Fire – other, Buck Trail, Banner, 11:49 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Beckton Road, Dayton, 12:02 p.m.

• Medical, Upper Road, 5:05 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 6:39 p.m.

• Accident with injury, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 7:25 p.m.

Monday

• Animal bite, Valley View Drive, 8:11 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Stevens Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:53 a.m.

• Death investigation, Bridge Street, Dayton, 11:15 a.m.

• Child abuse, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Follow up, Coffeen Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 6:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 9:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Tabatha Amanda Worth, 35, Dayton, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Anthony Kendrick, 56, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Yu Xiayang, 27, Birmingham, Alabama, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Margaret Claire MacCarty, 77, Sheridan, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle x2, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Paul Manuel Valdez, 43, Story, DUI, no valid driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cory Wayne Kiser, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Parenteau, 19, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• William Coulter Mereness, 24, Wolf, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David Rosalez Garcia, 63, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Monday

• Solomon Ray Tegenu, 33, Buffalo, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66