Local briefs

WCA to host artist talk Thursday

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts will host an artist talk and reception with Patrick Kikut from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

The events are free and open to the public. The artist talk will begin at 4 p.m. and the reception will start at 5 p.m.

Kikut was raised in a small beach town in Southern California. He left in 1987, earned an arts degree from the University of Colorado then went on to earn his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Montana. Currently he is living in Laramie, painting and teaching at the University of Wyoming. Themes in his work often come from extensive highway travel.

His work will be on display at the WCA from Nov. 15 through Jan. 20.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Clearmont library to facilitate book discussion

CLEARMONT — The Clearmont Branch Library will host a book discussion at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The discussion will focus on the book “In My Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steele.

The Clearmont Branch Library is located at 1254 Front St. in Clearmont.

SC Symphony Band to perform

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will present the Sheridan College Symphony Band on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall. This event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

The performance, directed by Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Dr. Eric Richards, is based on the theme “Winds of Autumn” and will feature works by Sean O’Loughlin, Johannes Hansen, William Schumann, Ennio Morricone, Larry Daehn and Camille Saint-Saëns. The SC Symphony Band is a modern concert band made up of 62 members, including both students and local musicians.

“The SC Symphony Band has worked diligently to prepare this challenging program and they are sounding wonderful,” Richards said. “We are especially pleased to feature two of our musicians on the evening’s concert, Dr. Laura Wold on oboe and Dr. David Knutson on trumpet.”

See www.whitneyarts.org for more information about this and other upcoming events. For information about the Sheridan College Music programs and scholarship opportunities available, visit www.sheridan.edu/music or contact Richards at erichards@sheridan.edu.

Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

GIS Day to include day of events

SHERIDAN — Nov. 14 is national Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day — a day set aside to celebrate GIS with everyone.

Sheridan County and other organizations will be at the Chamber of Commerce building Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to showcase how GIS is used and share that with the community.

GIS is used for capturing, storing, creating, editing, managing, analyzing and displaying spatially referenced data. With GIS, you can link information to location data to discover how they relate to each other and generate maps and displays to help create understanding.

GIS is utilized in many fields and businesses; from archaeology to banking, finance, forestry, real estate, health, human service and transportation.

Stop by the Chamber office to visit with professionals and see informational displays.

Stay for a presentation and learn some of the ways GIS is used, in addition to where and how you can access GIS resources.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 171 N. Main St.

Conversations in History set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The next round of Conversations in History will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The presentation will focus on the history of the Babione family.

The event will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

SC Theater Department to present ‘Nunsense’

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theater Department will present “Nunsense” at the Mars Theater inside the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center next week.

Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military and $5 for students and can be purchased at the WYO box office or at www.wyotheater.com.

Written by Dan Goggin and first produced in 1985, “Nunsense” was one of off-Broadway’s biggest commercial successes, with a total of 3,672 performances. Since then, it has been translated into 21 languages with more than 5,000 productions worldwide.

The play begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”

Aaron Odom, interim theater faculty, is the play director.

“I was attracted to this piece not only because of the dark, hysterical humor and well-developed female characters, but also because it allows audience members to connect with a part of society that they might not be familiar with,” Odom said in a press release. “We are excited to share this hilarious, thoughtful play with the community.”

The all-student cast includes Sheridan College theater students Emmy Winter of Wheatland; Victoria Waterhouse of Sheridan; Emily Kidneigh of Big Horn; Nicolette Krumburger of Gillette; and Marlee Holdeman of Gillette. The play also features choreography and vocal coaching from Sheridan College faculty members Stephanie Koltiska and Jenni Reed, respectively.