County to celebrate GIS Day

SHERIDAN — Nov. 14 is national Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day — a day set aside to celebrate GIS with everyone.

Sheridan County and other organizations will be at the Chamber of Commerce building Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. to showcase how GIS is used and share that with the community.

GIS is used for capturing, storing, creating, editing, managing, analyzing and displaying spatially referenced data. With GIS, you can link information to location data to discover how they relate to each other and generate maps and displays to help create understanding.

GIS is utilized in many fields and businesses; from archaeology to banking, finance, forestry, real estate, health, human service and transportation.

Stop by the Chamber office to visit with professionals and see informational displays.

Stay for a presentation and learn some of the ways GIS is used, in addition to where and how you can access GIS resources.

The following is the schedule of speakers and presentation topics for the day:

• 9 a.m. — Richard Immell, what is GIS?

• 11 a.m. — Greg Goodwin, mobile GIS and ArcGIS online

• noon — Richard Immell, county web map demo and questions

• 2 p.m. — Colin Ferriman, GIS to develop models of past human behavior

• 3 p.m. — Jason Boucher, GIS and You, a fun web-based GIS presentation

• 4 p.m. — Steve Lowman, GIS demo

• 5 p.m., — Richard Immell, county web map demo and questions

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 171 N. Main St.