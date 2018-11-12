FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

CVC to host conversations about housing

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community has organized two dates for community conversations around the issue of housing.

Having tough conversations that are positive and constructive is a goal of the CVC. The organization wants civility to be the default in the community when it comes to difficult topics.

The CVC has invited area residents to join facilitators for Community Conversations to discuss affordable housing in Sheridan County. Civility will reign and stories and experiences will be welcome.

Two different sessions will be offered; one Nov. 15 from 2-5 p.m. and one Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Both sessions will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown community room, located at 61 S. Gould St.

