Local briefs

Chamber lunch to focus on housing gap

SHERIDAN — Speakers at the next Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday will discuss housing.

Robert Briggs, Brian Craig, Ryan Franklin and Mandy Koltiska will present the program “Expanding Housing Choice by Finding the Missing Middle.”

The lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn. The cost for lunch is $17 per person. The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

SC to host lecture on sage-grouse

SHERIDAN — Jason Carlisle, a research biometrician with Western EcoSystems Technology, Inc., will give a lecture called “How the West was One: Effects of Sage-Grouse Management on Other Wildlife Species of Concern” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Mars Agriculture Center, Room 201.

The event is free and open to the public.

Part of the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, Carlisle will focus on the greater sage-grouse, a chicken-sized bird that has had an oversized effect on how lands and wildlife are managed in the West. Conservation efforts in the sagebrush ecosystem that houses the bird are driven in large part by sage-grouse needs.

However, the sagebrush ecosystem is home to hundreds of other plant and animal species of conservation concern. Carlisle will explore recent studies centered in Wyoming that have shown the benefits and limitations of viewing the sagebrush ecosystem through the lens of the sage-grouse.

Carlisle completed undergraduate studies at Utah State University in wildlife science and geographic information systems and graduate studies at the University of Wyoming in wildlife ecology and statistics. Additionally, Carlisle has more than 10 years of experience with a variety of wildlife conservation issues in the west.

Carlisle’s work focuses on the ecology and conservation of birds, as well as mammals, reptiles, insects and plants.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan. For more information about this or upcoming lectures, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or call (307) 675-0770.

The Brinton invites youth to decorate tree

SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum has invited children in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade to help decorate the museum’s Christmas tree this year. The children are encouraged to make a homemade ornament for the tree this holiday season.

Ornaments must be original and can be made of any material, but they must be ready to hang with a hook or ribbon and include a small tag with the child’s name or initials and age.

Ornaments can be dropped off at the museum admissions desk through Dec. 20. Museum hours are Wednesday through Sunday fro 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Awards will be provided by Cowboy Creamery for best ornament in each age group.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.