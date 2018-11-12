Previous Next View Larger Image SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE Friday • Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block West 12th Street, 2:23 a.m. • Illegal campfire, Washington Park, 5:14 p.m. • Activated fire alarm, Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 80 block East Ridge Road, 7:39 p.m. Saturday • RMA assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 8:14 a.m. • PD assist, 800 block Beaver Street, 10:40 a.m. • Activated fire alarm, Green House Living for Sheridan, 1:44 p.m. Sunday • RMA assist, 700 Harrison St., 9:33 a.m. • Structure fire (canceled), 7 Buck Trail, Story, 11:56 a.m. • Odor investigation, 400 block Park Street, 5:14 p.m. GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT Friday – Saturday • No calls reported. Sunday • RMA assist, 200 block Upper Road, 5:09 p.m. ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE Thursday • Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 29, 12:16 a.m. • PD assist, 45 West 13th street, 12:30 a.m. • Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:32 a.m. • Trauma, 500 block West Fifth Street, 8:10 a.m. • Fire standby, 700 block East Sixth Street, 10:08 a.m. • Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:50 a.m. • Medical, 700 block East Park Street, 12:32 p.m. • Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 1:35 p.m. • Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:34 p.m. • Medical, 2800 block West Fifth Street, 2:44 p.m. • Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:03 p.m. • Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:44 p.m. • Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:29 p.m. Friday • Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:22 a.m. • Medical, 800 block West 12th Street, 2 a.m. • Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:45 a.m. • Medical, 500 block Avoca Court, 9:57 a.m. • Trauma, 1000 block Beckton Road, 11:17 a.m. • Medical, 200 block East Mountain View, 9:57 a.m. • Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m. • Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:05 p.m. • Medical, 500 block North Main Street, 5:56 p.m. • Medical, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 7:44 p.m. • Cause not listed, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:55 p.m. Saturday • Medical, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 8:03 a.m. • Trauma, I-90, mile marker 551, 8:33 a.m. • Trauma, 2000 block North Main Street, 10:48 • Medical, 400 block First West Parkway, 11:10 a.m. • Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:48 a.m. • Medical, 400 block West Mountain View Drive, 1:45 • PD assist, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 2:12 p.m. • PD assist, 45 West 13th Street, 2:54 p.m. Sunday • PD assist, 45 West 13th Street, 2:45 a.m. • PD Assist, 45 West 13th Street, 2:45 a.m. • Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:45 a.m. • Trauma, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 7:38 a.m. • Trauma, 500 block Avoca Court, 7:45 a.m. • Trauma, 100 block South Fork Drive, 8:19 a.m. • Trauma, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 a.m. • Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:16 a.m. • Medical, Highway 31, mile marker 5, 9:25 a.m. • Trauma, 700 block Canby Street, 11:34 a.m. • Fire standby, 100 block Buck Trail, 11:51 a.m. • Medical, 1100 block Soldier Creek Road, 12:05 p.m. • Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:24 p.m. • Trauma, Beckton Road, 12:43 p.m. • Trauma, 200 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m. • Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:17 p.m. • Medical, 200 block Upper Road, 5:08 p.m. • Trauma, I-90, mile marker 3, 5:29 p.m. • Trauma, 2000 block Liberty Court, 6:23 p.m. • Trauma, 1900 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m. • Trauma, I-90, mile marker 5, 7:26 p.m. • Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:36 p.m. • Cause not listed, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9 p.m. • Trauma, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:04 p.m. • Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:01 p.m. SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Friday • Admissions — Kassie J. Camino, Buffalo; Wyatt Camino, Buffalo Saturday • No admissions or dismissals reported. Sunday • Dismissals — Kassie J. Camino, Buffalo; Wyatt Camino, Buffalo SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website. Friday – Sunday • Reports not available (Veterans Day observation). SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Friday – Sunday • Reports not available (Veterans Day observation). ARRESTS Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court. Friday – Sunday • Arrests not available (Veterans Day observation). Staff Reports | Nov. 12, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com Related Posts Reports

