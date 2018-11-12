SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block West 12th Street, 2:23 a.m.
• Illegal campfire, Washington Park, 5:14 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 80 block East Ridge Road, 7:39 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 8:14 a.m.
• PD assist, 800 block Beaver Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Green House Living for Sheridan, 1:44 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 700 Harrison St., 9:33 a.m.
• Structure fire (canceled), 7 Buck Trail, Story, 11:56 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 400 block Park Street, 5:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday – Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 200 block Upper Road, 5:09 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 29, 12:16 a.m.
• PD assist, 45 West 13th street, 12:30 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 4:32 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block West Fifth Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Fire standby, 700 block East Sixth Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block East Park Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:34 p.m.
• Medical, 2800 block West Fifth Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:44 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:29 p.m.
Friday
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:22 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block West 12th Street, 2 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Court, 9:57 a.m.
• Trauma, 1000 block Beckton Road, 11:17 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View, 9:57 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:05 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 7:44 p.m.
• Cause not listed, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:55 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 551, 8:33 a.m.
• Trauma, 2000 block North Main Street, 10:48
• Medical, 400 block First West Parkway, 11:10 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block West Mountain View Drive, 1:45
• PD assist, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 2:12 p.m.
• PD assist, 45 West 13th Street, 2:54 p.m.
Sunday
• PD assist, 45 West 13th Street, 2:45 a.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
• Trauma, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Court, 7:45 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block South Fork Drive, 8:19 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:22 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Medical, Highway 31, mile marker 5, 9:25 a.m.
• Trauma, 700 block Canby Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Fire standby, 100 block Buck Trail, 11:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Soldier Creek Road, 12:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Trauma, Beckton Road, 12:43 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:17 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Upper Road, 5:08 p.m.
• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 3, 5:29 p.m.
• Trauma, 2000 block Liberty Court, 6:23 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 5, 7:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Cause not listed, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday
• Admissions — Kassie J. Camino, Buffalo; Wyatt Camino, Buffalo
Saturday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
Sunday
• Dismissals — Kassie J. Camino, Buffalo; Wyatt Camino, Buffalo
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday – Sunday
• Reports not available (Veterans Day observation).
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday – Sunday
• Reports not available (Veterans Day observation).
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday – Sunday
• Arrests not available (Veterans Day observation).