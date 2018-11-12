SCSO alerts residents to scam

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office recently released information regarding a scam that has become prevalent in the Sheridan area.

Unknown suspects are calling people and posing as a deputy from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are using names of actual deputies that work within the office and informing people they have an outstanding warrant. The victims are then purchasing money cards from grocery stores and reading the card numbers to the suspects over the phone.

The suspects are then having the victims mail the cards back to the Sheridan County Courthouse.

Officials said no employee of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask for money over the phone. SCSO officials advised that if at any time you receive one of these calls and are unsure if it is a scam, to hang up and call local law enforcement.