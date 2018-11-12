Generals score two road wins

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team remained unbeaten with wins over Miles Community College Friday and Dawson Community College Saturday. The Generals topped the Pioneers 91-61 and downed the Buccaneers 94-60.

Cam Reece paced SC Friday with 25 points and 14 rebounds. AJ Bramah also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Adham Eleeda added 12 points, and Javary Christmas came off the bench to chip in 17 points.

Bramah led the Generals Saturday, pouring in 20 points. Christmas had another 17-point performance off the bench, and Lasse Gummerus scored 12 points.

Sheridan College (4-0) travels to play United Tribes Technical College Friday.

Lady Generals split road trip

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season to Miles Community College Friday, but bounced back with a victory over Dawson Community College Saturday. The Lady Generals fell to the Lady Pioneers 70-61 and toppled the Lady Buccaneers 64-52.

Noora Parttimaa led SC Friday with 14 points, while Kassie Hoyer chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lani Taliauli led the Lady Generals Saturday with 16 points off the bench. Parttimaa and Cynthia Green added eight points apiece.

Sheridan College (3-1) travels to play United Tribes Technical College Friday.