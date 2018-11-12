Senior happenings

• The Hub will celebrate National Pickle Day Nov. 14. The food got its name from the Dutch word “pekel” a name which means to “brine.” The event will include a pickle taste test. If you’d like to volunteer some pickles that you have made, The Hub would love to have them. Please sign up. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. There is no charge to participate.

• Helen Laumann and the Sheridan County Historical Society will host the next round of Conversations in History on Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The history of the Babione Family will be the focus of the presentation that will take place at The Hub on Smith.

• Steve Stresky, a local outdoorsman, will offer an Appalachian Armchair Adventure on Thursday at 7 p.m. at The Hub on Smith. Stresky has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, which runs from Katahdin, Maine, to Springer Mountain, Georgia. The national scenic trail is approximately 2,200 miles in length. The trail was established in 1937.