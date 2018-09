RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester is seeking letters of interest for the vacant seat on the Ranchester Town Council.

To be qualified, you must have been a resident of Ranchester for one year and a registered voter in the town of Ranchester.

Those interested should send a letter of interest outlining qualifications to Ranchester Town Hall, PO Box 695, Ranchester, WY 82839 or drop off at the Town Hall, 145 Coffeen St., Ranchester, WY 82839 before 5 p.m. Sept. 20.