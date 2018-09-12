The Brinton to host bird walk

BIG HORN — The next round of Birding at The Brinton will take place Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at The Brinton Museum.

The Quarter Circle A Ranch has long been home to many feathered friends. Bradford Brinton was an avid collector of books about birds (including the octavo set by John James Audubon and Rex Brasher’s limited edition folios) and nature art, most of which can be found in the Library of the Historic Ranch House at The Brinton Museum.

The Brinton Museum partners with Science Kids and the Big Horn Audubon Society and offers bird watching events every third Saturday morning year-round. Participants should join the Bighorn Audubon Society at The Brinton parking lot at 9 a.m. Whether you are a novice birder or working on your life list you will enjoy meeting up with fellow birding enthusiasts to wander The Brinton grounds in search of birds.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.