SHERIDAN — The Clearmont Historical Society has planned a book signing for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

Helen Mitchell will be on hand to sign copies of her new book “Mitchell’s Clearcreek Eggs.” The book is the fifth volume printed by the historical society.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.