Cole to speak on Russian experiences

SHERIDAN — On Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m., Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host local author Charles Cole in the Inner Circle to talk about his book detailing his travels in Russia. Cole asks, “Is Communism the way Americans now want to live?”

An honor graduate of the Defense Language Institute’s Russian course, Cole also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian. He has been actively engaged in the study and professional application of the Russian language for more than 50 years. His current work, “In Russian Wonderland,” highlights Cole’s observation of daily life in the USSR from his six-month tour of duty as a Russian-speaking “guide” on a United States Information Agency exhibit traveling within the Soviet Union.

Cole’s experience also includes a two-year tour of military duty at a U.S. Army Security Agency “border listening post” in Germany monitoring Soviet military radio communications, and six years as a warrant officer in a U.S. Army Reserve Psychological Operations battalion writing leaflets and broadcast materials targeted at Soviet forces in East Germany. He also spent 30 years of teaching and managing Russian language programs to U.S. military personnel. The program is geared toward adults and will last approximately one hour.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.