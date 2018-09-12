For the second week of raiding the small, blue recipe notebook — I came across something unique. Looking at the recipe straight off I got the feeling it was a weird attempt to make tamales with noodles. And, I was right.

I’m starting to notice a trend with these recipes. Classics with a twist. First bite into this dish and I could have sworn they were firm tamales with tons of green chili, and that’s a good thing. But, that leads us to why I chose these this week. It called for oodles of green chili.

It’s no secret I’m a green chili fan. I will find a way to incorporate it into any meal. If you have the opportunity to buy some from the Hatch Valley in New Mexico, you should jump on it if you are a fan. It’s pretty much the mecca of green chili and I heard it’s like a Disneyland of chilies.

The family and I are taking a trip that way next year, and we might just have to stop in. Who am I kidding, it’s a planned stop. Like a cat driving by the world’s largest ball of twine, I can’t help myself.

I hope you enjoy the recipe; it is very tasty. Like always with the blue recipe saga, I will give you the original and then mine right after. This recipe called for two pounds of ground beef and unless you are feeding a football team, cut that in half along with the noodles.

Southwestern manicotti

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup chopped green chilies

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ cup bread crumbs

1 tablespoon minced onions

2 boxes manicotti noodles

28-ounce can green chili sauce

Shredded cheese to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix raw meat with green chilies, cumin, bread crumbs and onions.

2. Stuff uncooked noodles with meat mixture.

3. Line pan with stuffed manicotti noodles.

4. Bake for 1 hour until noodles are semi-soft. Pour green chili sauce over noodles and bake for another 20 minutes. In the last 5 minutes sprinkle shredded cheese over green chili.

Southwestern manicotti

(Doug’s version)

1 pounds ground beef

1 cup chopped green chilies

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup bread crumbs

1 small white onion, diced

1 egg

1 box manicotti noodles

28-ounce can green chili sauce

Shredded cheese to taste

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix raw meat with green chilis, chili powder, cayenne pepper, egg, cumin, bread crumbs and onions.

2. Stuff uncooked noodles with meat mixture.

3. Line pan with stuffed manicotti noodles.

4. Bake covered for 1 hour until noodles are semi-soft. Pour green chili sauce over noodles and bake for another 20 minutes. In the last 5 minutes sprinkle shredded cheese over green chili.