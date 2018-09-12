SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 1:04 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block 12th Street, 2:27 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block West 14th Street, 4:29 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Barking dog, 11th Street, 7:21 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Eastside Second Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Hit and run, Wyoming Avenue, 8:05 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 8:40 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Juniper Lane, 8:53 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:52 a.m.

• Cat violation, Third Avenue East, 9:37 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Carrington Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Domestic, Second Avenue East, 11:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 11:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Fire alarm, Lewis Street, 6:02 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pioneer Road, 1:55 p.m.

• Traffic stop, East 12th Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Subject with gun, East Loucks Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Dana Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Omarr Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Laclede Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Medical, West 14th Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Accident, First Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Canfield Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, DeSmet Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Sugar View Drive, 8:46 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Blue Sky Court, 10:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:04 a.m.

• Animal injured, Meade Creek Road, 10:16 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 12:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 12:54 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:33 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Meade Creek Road, 3:58 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Sheridan area, 4:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Dylan Joseph Weaver, 19, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sandy Jo Walter, 44, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kristopher Trystan Koetting, 23, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Michael Rodriguez, 51, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3