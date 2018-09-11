Council discusses revisions to city handbook

SHERIDAN — During a study session Monday, city council considered an updated draft of a city handbook, which clarifies and defines the duties and authorities of the mayor and council members and collects city rules and procedures in one document. The city handbook draft originally was presented to council in July.

As part of the effort to design the handbook, city attorney Brendon Kerns said he has also revised the wording of certain city ordinances to bring them up to date. The revisions do not change the laws, but Charter Ordinance 2158, which was passed in 2015 to create the city administrator position, took precedence over several of the older city statutes.

Kerns said he wanted to revise outdated language in the laws to eliminate the confusion caused by having contradicting ordinances on the books.

Mayor Roger Miller expressed frustration that several of these revisions took authorities previously held by the mayor and delegated them to other city officials but said he would like to take a closer look at the revisions. Miller has previously made it clear that he wants to see CO 2158 repealed.

City clerk Cecilia Good said the handbook was originally scheduled to come formally before council at its next meeting, but she asked if she and Kerns could have more time to revise it further and incorporate feedback from members of council. Council agreed to revise the handbook further, and it will likely come before council during an October meeting.

A draft of the handbook is available on the city website attached to the agenda for Monday’s study session. Kerns cautioned, however, that the version currently published will undergo significant revisions in the coming month.

Other business:

During a special meeting ahead of the study session, council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would rezone Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s medical campus to Medical Arts zoning.

Good also briefed council on a liquor license transfer that it will consider at its next meeting. The license, which is currently parked and inactive, would be transferred to an establishment being built at 548 Mydland Road.Three-fifths of the building will be used for retail liquor sales, and the remaining space will house a bar and restaurant.

Community development director Brian Craig presented council with the proposed Broderick minor subdivision, a resolution that would divide two lots, totaling .32 acres, into three lots zoned R-3 Residence. The site of the proposed subdivision is located at 87 E. 8th St. and 1218 N. Gould St. No further development is planned at this time. The planning commission recommended the city approve the subdivision in August, and city staff recommends council approve the resolution.

Craig also briefed council on a proposed resolution that would allow SSR Construction, which owns and operates the East County Park mobile home community, to build six new mobile home units on a .94-acre plot of land south of the park. The land SSR intends to use is zoned R-4, which is intended for mobile and manufactured home parks, and city staff is recommending council approve the resolution.

Utilities director Dan Roberts presented council with a proposed $25,600 contract with Buffalo Computer Consulting to replace 32 of the city’s 192 computers as part of its five-year replacement plan. Council will have to approve the contract during a regular meeting.

Kerns detailed an updated resolution for the City of Sheridan Art in Public Places program, allowing the program to have a maximum of 15 committee members with three-year terms and officer appointments. It will also provide the city with a list of assets and require each artwork have a bill of sale.

Kerns also explained that the Sheridan Recreation District is requesting to be allowed to increase its board from five members to seven. Council would have to amend the agreement between the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County School District No. 2 for the change to take place.