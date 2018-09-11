Koltiska Pumpkin Patch to open

SHERIDAN — The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch will open Wednesday and remain open through Oct. 7.

Pumpkin patch hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It costs $7 to pick a pumpkin and ride on the hay wagon to the field and back.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch also offers complimentary hot and cold refreshments.

When you purchase a pumpkin, you are also given a ticket for a bucket raffle to win one of five prizes.

For all visitors bringing children, be sure to bring quarters to purchase feed for animals in the mini-zoo.

For more information, call the pumpkin patch at (307) 737-2272 or (307) 751-6093.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch is located at 120 Cat Creek Road.