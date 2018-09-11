FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Koltiska Pumpkin Patch to open

Home|News|Local News|Koltiska Pumpkin Patch to open

SHERIDAN — The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch will open Wednesday and remain open through Oct. 7. 

Pumpkin patch hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It costs $7 to pick a pumpkin and ride on the hay wagon to the field and back.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch also offers complimentary hot and cold refreshments. 

When you purchase a pumpkin, you are also given a ticket for a bucket raffle to win one of five prizes.

For all visitors bringing children, be sure to bring quarters to purchase feed for animals in the mini-zoo.

For more information, call the pumpkin patch at (307) 737-2272 or (307) 751-6093.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch is located at 120 Cat Creek Road.

By |September 11th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.