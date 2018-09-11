Wolf Creek Wrangle set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Wolf Creek Wrangle races, hosted by Eatons’ Ranch, will benefit Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns.

Available races include a 5k, 10k and half marathon.

A barbecue lunch with beer from Black Tooth Brewing Company will follow the races. The lunch is free to participants and $8 for others.

The races will take place Saturday. Registration starts at 8 a.m., the half marathon starts at 9 a.m. and the other races will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration costs vary based on the race. Children 12 and younger can participate in any race for $10. For more information, see http://wolfcreekwrangle.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=6149.