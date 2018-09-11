FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wolf Creek Wrangle set for Saturday

Home|News|Local News|Wolf Creek Wrangle set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Wolf Creek Wrangle races, hosted by Eatons’ Ranch, will benefit Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns.

Available races include a 5k, 10k and half marathon.

A barbecue lunch with beer from Black Tooth Brewing Company will follow the races. The lunch is free to participants and $8 for others.

The races will take place Saturday. Registration starts at 8 a.m., the half marathon starts at 9 a.m. and the other races will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration costs vary based on the race. Children 12 and younger can participate in any race for $10. For more information, see http://wolfcreekwrangle.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=6149.

By |September 11th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.