Nominations open for Awards of Excellence

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2018 Awards of Excellence, which recognize and honor businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals for their contributions to the community.

Anyone may submit nominations through midnight Friday. The link to the nomination form and descriptions of the awards are available at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

All nominations will be submitted to the Chamber’s Business Awards Task Force for consideration. The task force will select five nominees for each award, and voting will open the last week of October. Voting is open to Chamber members and their employees. Nominations are being accepted for the following awards: Key Service Award, Strength of Sheridan, Spirit of Sheridan, Chamber Award of Excellence: Small Business (fewer than 20 full-time employees), Chamber Award of Excellence: Large Business (20 or more full-time employees) and Business Person of the Year. For more information about the 2018 Awards of Excellence, call the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.