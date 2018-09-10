FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Saturday U to focus on Hemingway

Home|News|Local News|Saturday U to focus on Hemingway

SHERIDAN — A free event set for Saturday will include a series of three lectures on hunting and Ernest Hemingway.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. in the Whitney Academic Center room 153 at Sheridan College.

The first lecture, titled “It’s a good country: Hemingway’s hunting and fishing in Wyoming,” will be delivered by Dr. Caskey Russel, associate professor of English at the University of Wyoming.

The second lecture, “Dodging bulls and bullets: Hemingway in Spain,” will be given by Dr. Joy Landeira, department head and professor of modern languages at UW.

The third lecture, “Ernest Hemingway: Style and substance,” will be given by Dr. Jeanne Holland, associate professor of English at UW.

The event will end by 1:45 p.m. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

 

By |September 10th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.