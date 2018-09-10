Saturday U to focus on Hemingway

SHERIDAN — A free event set for Saturday will include a series of three lectures on hunting and Ernest Hemingway.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. in the Whitney Academic Center room 153 at Sheridan College.

The first lecture, titled “It’s a good country: Hemingway’s hunting and fishing in Wyoming,” will be delivered by Dr. Caskey Russel, associate professor of English at the University of Wyoming.

The second lecture, “Dodging bulls and bullets: Hemingway in Spain,” will be given by Dr. Joy Landeira, department head and professor of modern languages at UW.

The third lecture, “Ernest Hemingway: Style and substance,” will be given by Dr. Jeanne Holland, associate professor of English at UW.

The event will end by 1:45 p.m. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.