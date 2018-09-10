Parking lot sale planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Methodist men’s group annual fall parking lot sale will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following Saturday (Sept. 22) will be the rainout date.

As usual, the group will have coffee and cinnamon rolls and hamburgers hot off the grill for lunch.

Booth space is available for $10 if you use your own table and $15 if you need a table. Two tables and a space will cost $20.

To reserve tables and spaces or schedule a pick up for donated items, call the church office at (307) 672-9779.

All the proceeds from the donated items, tables and food will go to the men’s group. In the past, the Methodist men’s group has donated money or gift cards to Volunteers of America, Lunch Together, Circle J Camp, The Food Group, Christmas Coat Tree and Project Graduation.

The church is located at 215 W. Works St.