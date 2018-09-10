Sheridan College to host live broadcast of workshop by artist Sharon Louden

SHERIDAN — On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, Sheridan College will host a live broadcast of a professional development workshop by artist, educator and advocate Sharon Louden at the Edward A. Whitney Academic Center in room 207. This event is free and open to the public.

Louden will be joined by artist Wendy Red Star and curator and arts administrator Lisa Hatchadoorian. They will share how artists can create their own opportunities and establish and reach their goals. They will also give examples of other artists who sustain their creative lives as models to replicate. Attendees will receive handouts and access to resources provided by Louden and will have the opportunity to ask questions during the session.

Louden graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University School of Art. Her work has been exhibited in numerous venues, including the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, the Drawing Center, Carnegie Mellon University, Weisman Art Museum, National Gallery of Art, Birmingham Museum of Art, Weatherspoon Art Museum and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art.

The workshop will be broadcast from the College of Education auditorium on the University of Wyoming campus. In addition to the live broadcast at Sheridan College, the workshop will be recorded and broadcast statewide through partnerships with community colleges and arts organizations.

It is part of a series of events with Louden made possible through a partnership between the Wyoming Arts Council and the University of Wyoming Art Museum.

Louden will also be traveling around the state Sept. 16-19 to conduct studio visits with artists in an effort to build collaboration and networking. Artists interested in a studio visit must submit an application online at https://goo.gl/forms/o5aktxx6P82Uekiq2. Selections will be made based on professional and artistic credentials, geographic proximity and travel schedule.

For more information, contact Wyoming Arts Council Assistant Director Rachel Clifton at (307) 777-5305 or rachel.clifton@wyo.gov.