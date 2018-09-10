Local sports briefs

Sheridan takes sixth in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School swimming and diving team competed in the southeast portion of the state Friday and Saturday. The Lady Broncs took sixth in the Cheyenne Invite Saturday and lost a dual against Laramie Friday that also featured Evanston and Green River.

Sheridan’s Piper Carroll won the 200-yard freestyle Saturday with a time of 2 minutes, .83 seconds, while also topping the field in the 100-yard freestyle after logging a time of 54.16.

Jadyn Mullikin placed runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking in at 1:02.12, and Zoe Robison touched third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.21.

Sheridan’s 400-yard freestyle relay capped Friday’s meet in fine fashion. The relay team of Carroll, Mullikin, Robison and Taylor Baldacci won, clocking in at 3:51.78 seconds, which was more than 13 seconds faster than the second-place team.

Carroll, Mullikin and Robison highlighted the night with a few other first-place finishes. Carroll won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.68, Mullikin touched first in the 100-yard backstroke, logging a time of 1:01.87, and Robison topped the field in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:19.97.

The Lady Broncs host the Gillette schools in their first home meet of the season Friday.

Broncs have tough time on court

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis team had a rough go of it at home Saturday. The Lady Broncs split a pair of duals, defeating Campbell County 3-2 and dropping a 3-2 decision to Thunder Basin, while the Broncs fell to Thunder Basin (4-1) and Campbell County (3-2).

Sheridan won all three doubles matches against the Lady Camels. Hannah Jost and Ella Laird cruised in straight sets, and the Lady Broncs won the other two doubles matches via forfeit.

Jost and Laird logged another straight-set victory against Thunder Basin, while Aspen Malkuch also needed just two sets to win her No. 2 singles match.

Ethan Kutz shined once again for the Broncs as he won both his No. 1 singles matches in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles team of Trenton LeWallen and Kevin Woodrow represented the only other victory for the boys.

Sheridan competes in the conference tournament in Gillette starting Friday.

Lady Generals ease past Northwest

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s soccer team breezed past Northwest College in the two teams’ conference opener Saturday. The Lady Generals shut out the Lady Trappers 9-0 as Hannah Ozmon recorded a hat trick.

Ozmon scored her first goal in a relatively tame first half in which Sheridan only found the back of the net one other time — Jordan Quig opened the scoring with a goal in the 17th minute. Ozmon logged her second and third goals in back-to-back fashion, just 10 minutes apart, which blew the game open midway through the second half.

Quig scored another, and Rhyan Shultis also had two goals, while Kristen Franke and Chezney Mamalis each bested Northwest’s goalie once.

The Lady Generals travel to Gillette Wednesday.