Join us in the walk

Re: Out of the Darkness

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking Sept. 15 at Whitney Commons in Sheridan to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone.

I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Registration for the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

Last year, more than 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.

Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. In high school and college, I had three friends die by suicide, and in 2010 my first cousin, age 21, died by suicide, leaving behind a devastated family searching for answers to the unending question of, “Why did this happen?”

Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.

As the Sheridan County prevention manager, my goal is to introduce suicide into the conversation of our community, realizing that it is an epidemic that touches all our lives. In Wyoming, on average, one person dies by suicide every two days (WY Department of Health, 2018).

Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th-leading cause of death in the U.S. and let others know they are not alone. Over the past several years, volunteers with the Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) have contributed countless hours and thousands of dollars directly to support, education, training and collaboration with other local suicide prevention groups across our state.

Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join us in this walk. We need you.

Ann M. Perkins

Sheridan

Thanks for a

wonderful career

Re: 39 years teaching

I would like to thank the folks of Sheridan for the opportunity to teach in this wonderful community for the past 39 years.

As a young man, I assumed I would begin my career and move on within five years to other locations, to practice my trade. In retrospect, I am pleased that those thoughts rapidly changed.

I was blessed to work with incredible students, supportive families and incredible fellow professionals. From the earliest years I realized what a powerful district SCSD2 was.

I am pleased to say that my impressions of my fellow staff continued to the day of my retirement. All districts have their special “programs.” The bottom line is the success of our district is due to the diligent and committed daily work of the classroom teachers and their support staff.

An individual much more astute than myself once stated, that “if you find a job you love, you will never work a day in your life.” I count my blessings that I was so fortunate.

Ed Fessler

Sheridan