SHERIDAN — The Daughters of the War of 1812 Sheridan Chapter invite everyone to The Hub on Smith on Sept. 14 to mark Star Spangled Banner Day.

Beginning at 10 a.m., those in attendance will have a chance to learn about the writing of the national anthem by Francis Scott Key and sing the song together.

Those who attend are invited to stay for lunch. For more information, call Allison Cole at (307) 752-8077.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.