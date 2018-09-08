FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Joey’s Foundation fundraiser planned

SHERIDAN — Joey’s Fall Fly VI will take place Sept. 15-16 in Sheridan.

The weekend of festivities helps to raise scholarship funds for Joey’s Foundation programs and to showcase the best of what the foundation represents. Friday events include a special dinner and silent and live auctions. Live music will be provided by Dugan and the Band 307. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Saturday will feature the Fall Fly IV Tournament in the Bighorns.

Tickets for the event cost $30 in advance or $35 at the door and available by calling (307) 763-0897 or by emailing sheila@joeysflyfishing.com.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

