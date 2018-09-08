Young at Heart to perform at The Hub

SHERIDAN — The Young at Heart Players will perform “Johnnie Black, Private Eye” Sept. 12-14 at The Hub on Smith.

The play will be directed by Pat Tomsovic. It was written by Bruce Scigliano and George Krawczyk.

The play — an old-fashioned radio performance — takes place in the 1940s and follows characters hired to protect a valuable diamond at the costume party of a millionaire dairy owner and his wife. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. each day.

The cost is a $2 suggested contribution.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.