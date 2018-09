Previous Next SHERIDAN — Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy Class 37 graduated Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Eastern Wyoming College auditorium in Torrington. The cadets spent the last five and a half months at Camp Guernsey completing the program’s residential phase. Core components during this period include academics, citizenship, life-coping skills, civic service, health and hygiene, leadership and physical fitness. Graduates included Andrew Alden and Zachary Carney of Sheridan. Staff Reports | September 8th, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

