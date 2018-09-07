Learn to be ‘fishers of men’

Roger is a fisherman.

He owns every fishing gadget imaginable: all the best lures, 12 sizes of hooks, two-toned bobbers and poles for every occasion. He owns Cabella’s waders (full boot with felt), an Orvis fishing vest and a Hat Creek fishing hat. A bumper sticker on his car reads, “Fish cringe when they hear my name.” Roger is a fisherman.

And he is good. He can cast further than all the other fisherman on his block. His fishing equipment is always kept in mint condition, and when asked, Roger can almost fish-talk ya’ to death. Roger is a fisherman.

But although very adept in all aspects of fishing — Roger never goes fishing. He casts all over his lawn. He wears his fishing garb around the house and when he is around other fisherman. He sits in his boat in his driveway and revs up the Mercury 300 horsepower outboard motor — but Roger never goes fishing.

And since he never goes fishing, despite all his phenomenal fishing apparel and gadgets and know-how, Roger never catches any fish. He has all the right gear. He has all the right knowledge. But because he never actually fishes, none of it does him any good.

I think sometimes Christians are a lot like Roger.

In our churches, we have every gadget imaginable. All the best sound equipment, 12 types of programs, two-toned Bibles, comfy seats and an upscale coffee bar. We know all sorts of scriptures and can quote Bible verses for every occasion. And when we are around other Christians, we will “Christian-talk” ya’ almost to death. But although we have all the tools and gadgets and knowledge — too often, we never go fishing.

Too often, we are content to sit in our buildings, enjoying all of our gadgets and knowledge and programs, but never go out into the world. And because we never go fishing, we never catch any fish.

Christians are called to be fishers of men. Listen to what Jesus said to Simon, Peter and Andrew in Matthew 4:18-19 : “And Jesus, walking by the Sea of Galilee, saw two brothers, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea; for they were fishermen. Then He said to them, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

Jesus said, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Christians are called to be fishers of men. And to be fishers of men, we have to go out into the water to fish. We have to go out into the world.

Christians cannot be content to enjoy the benefits of all of the blessings and gadgets and programs and knowledge that God has provided and not use them to share the life changing love and message of Christ with the world.

So if you are a Christian, head to the water and start fishing.

Shane Haynes is the pastor for Clearmont Community Church and a member of Pastors United in Christ.