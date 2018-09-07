FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Artist to offer talk Sept. 13 at WCA

SHERIDAN — Madelin Coit will speak at a reception set for Sept. 13 at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

The artist talk will begin at 4 p.m. with an exhibit opening reception set for 5-7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Coit’s artist statement says, “The environment influx influences my work and often is the direct subject.” She adds that within that theme, two concepts inform her artwork, which includes sprayed-oil paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, video projection, writing, performance and neon pieces.

Coit will utilize editions of The Sheridan Press in her work.

For more information, see www.whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way.

