Art Alley to feature locals

SHERIDAN — An arts-focused event — the Art Alley — will take place Sept. 13 on Brundage Street in front of SAGE Community Arts.

From 4-7 p.m., local artists, musicians and arts activities for all ages, along with food from Bonafide, will be featured. From 7-9 p.m., a premiere of the film “Loving Vincent” will take place in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Partners for the event include SAGE Community Arts, the WYO, The Union at the Montgomery, Whitney Center for the Arts, Bonafide, Ucross Foundation, CoWork at Montgomery, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, The Brinton Museum and Red Bison Studio.

