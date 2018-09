SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Park Street, 7:58 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Warren Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Victoria Street, 4:48 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:45 a.m.

• Fire – other, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Animal dead, Delphi Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 10:14 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Highway 193, 11 a.m.

• Dog bite, Marion Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Edwards Drive, 11:17 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Circle 3 Drive, 12:39 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Brock Avenue, 12:48 p.m.

• Found property, Fifth Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:14 p.m.

• ZPF violation, South Carlin Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Animal found, North Custer Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Avoca Place, 3:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Accident, Delphi Avenue, 3:51 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 4:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:18 p.m.

• Reckless driver, 11th Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 6:32 p.m.

• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Lost property, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Runaway, Marion Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

• Illegal parking, West Loucks Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 11:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Forest Service Road, milepost 1, 12:04 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Story area, 8:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Manawa Street, Arvada, 8:58 a.m.

• Assault with a deadly weapon, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Property destruction, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 1:09 p.m.

• Recover property, Skeels Street, 1:14 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 2:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Clipper Circle, Dayton, 7:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:35 p.m.

• Animal injured, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, milepost 1.5, Ranchester, 8:52 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Carl John Frank III, Sheridan, assault/battery – aggravated, burglary – aggravated, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Hank Badana Harris, 48, Colorado Springs, Colorado, mfg/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7