Commissioners approve firearms CUP, public relations contract

SHERIDAN — The county commissioners Tuesday approved a conditional use permit that will allow Monkey Armory Firearms, formally Beaver Creek Firearms, to ship, receive and possibly gunsmith on the Beaver Creek Ranch.

Commissioners approved the CUP with a 3-1 vote; Commissioner Steve Maier voted against the action, arguing that allowing what was essentially a commercial operation in an agricultural area would go against the county’s planning and zoning goals. However, Commissioners Terry Cram and Tom Ringley countered that the commercial aspect of the operation would be extremely limited. Commissioner Bob Rolston was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

County commissioners also approved a contract with Pascal Public Relations to create an educational campaign about the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax, which the public will vote on whether to renew in November’s election, to the county budget. The county will pay Pascal $125 an hour for a campaign that the contract says should not exceed 88 hours of work.