Man changes plea for sexual abuse charges

SHERIDAN — A man charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree changed his plea Aug. 30 in 4th Judicial District Court and faces up to 15 years in prison followed by deportation.

Court documents said on April 13, two Sheridan Police Department officers received a report of a missing 14-year-old girl from her parents. Upon contacting the juvenile girl, she reported having sexual encounters with Jose Ignacio Torres-Gil in Sheridan.

The girl said she and Torres-Gil met a year earlier in Sheridan and exchanged phone numbers, eventually becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

Torres-Gil pleaded guilty to all three counts after agreeing to a plea deal that suggests a 6.5- to 15-year sentence for each count to run concurrently. The now 24-year-old man has the option to withdraw his guilty plea and proceed with a trial if the court does not accept the plea agreement.

After serving his time, Torres-Gil is expected to be deported from the United States, as he is not a legal citizen.