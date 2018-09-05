I’m willing to bet almost everyone has one. One of those old family cookbooks your mother gave you when you left the nest for the first time. The one filled with the recipes you grew up on, some you didn’t but have been in the family a long time and some you never knew existed.

Well, my wife just happens to have one of those recipe books, but it’s more of a 5-by-7 photo album with recipes handwritten on note cards. It has sat in the corner of every place we have lived, rarely used (expect for the tater tot casserole).

While looking for something to make after the Labor Day weekend hangover, I saw it sitting there all neglected and sad. So, I picked it up and started flipping through it.

There are a ton of winners in there. And best of all, most of them are pretty easy to make.

It’s full of the kinds of things you would come home after work and make to feed your growing family.

I’ve decided to do a sort of series on my mother-in-law’s fine recipes. I recognize some of them from when we visit and she cooks for us. So in that way, this will be a fun trip for me as well.

However, being as I am kind of particular in my tastes I will most likely tweak a few recipes here and there, giving it the zest I so desire.

With that in mine, I will give you the unaltered old-school recipes along with the tweaked versions I make. If you end up trying them both let me know how they compare, and who actually knows a thing or two about cooking. Enjoy!

Denver Omelet Pie (original)

6 eggs

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3 cups shredded hash browns

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

½ cup diced cooked ham

½ cup chopped green peppers

1 medium tomato (optional)

1. Beat the eggs along with the onion powder, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir in the potatoes, cheese, ham and green peppers.

2. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until the edge is golden brown and knife comes out clean from the center. Garnish with diced tomato.

3. Enjoy!

Southwest Denver Omelet Pie (Doug’s twist)

6 eggs

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon thyme

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon diced garlic

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3 cups shredded hash browns (I used 3 red potatoes, shredded and soaked to get rid of starch)

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup diced cooked ham

3/4 cup diced green chillies

1. Beat the eggs along with the onion powder, paprika, cayenne pepper, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir in the potatoes, cheese, ham and green chillies.

2. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until the edge is golden brown and knife comes out clean from the center.

3. Enjoy!