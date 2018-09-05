SFR to host Sept. 11 ceremony

SHERIDAN — On Sept. 11 at 7:50 a.m., the Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department will host a remembrance service for those who were lost in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue invites all local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the public to attend the remembrance. This service will be held at the Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department, located at 151 S. Scott St.

For additional information, contact Sheridan Fire-Rescue at (307) 674-7244.